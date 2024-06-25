MILLSBORO, Del. - Middle school children in Millsboro worked to distribute food to those in need today.
The volunteers of the Millsboro Police Youth Academy worked with the Food Bank of Delaware where they distributed food to families in need within the community.
"I just like to help my community and give back to them. It's fun to do and when you get home, you get to think about it and you feel good about your day because you helped somebody else," said one volunteer.
For more information on volunteering with the Food Bank of Delaware, you can click here.