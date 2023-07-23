MILLSBORO, Del. - A fire burned down the confectionary of Carey's Camp religious center in Millsboro on Sunday.
First responders from Millsboro Fire Company were on the scene of the fire.
Carey's Camp wrote on Facebook, sharing that for years, a family in the community would use the confectionary to serve treats to those at the center. The center goes on to write it's accepting donations to build a new confectionary, but in the mean time, it's asking the community if they have any ideas or leads on two refrigerators, chest freezers, commercial friers, and flat top grills for the center to use for now.