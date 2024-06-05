MILLSBORO, DE - Millsboro Police need your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to MPD, the man in the pictures in this article is wanted for questioning after a theft that happened at Harbor Freight on June 4th in Millsboro.
MPD has posted two pictures of the suspect along with two pictures of a car. If you know who this is or have any information about this theft Millsboro Police are asking that you call them at 302-934-8174.
This is a developing story, CoastTV will have an update when it becomes available.