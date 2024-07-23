MILLSBORO, Del.- Millsboro will once again discuss its much-anticipated bypass project. State Representative Rich Collins has announced that a DelDOT engineer will provide an update on the project's current status and address any questions from the community. He says the engineer will also outline what locals can expect from the project in the future.
DelDOT says the main goal of the bypass project is to alleviate traffic congestion in downtown Millsboro. The agency expects a planned completion date set for the summer of 2025. The agency says the bypass is expected to span two miles, stretching from the Route 113 and Route 20 intersection to Route 24.
"I feel sorry for the people coming from out of town that's going to the beaches, or to come shop or to even come visit their loved ones. It's a huge inconvenience for those that live here too," said June Lambert, a Millsboro local. Lambert says she's hoping the DELDOT engineer can provide a time frame for the construction so she knows when traffic will be the heaviest.
Ed Anselm is new to the area but says that traffic congestion at the intersection of Route 113 and Route 20 may not be the only problem. "Hopefully the bypass will take care of the long waits. I don't know, but I don't believe it will. I think we need another lane in each direction.
One local told Coast TV that they were concerned that the bypass could redirect traffic away from businesses in the area.
The project includes the construction of four bridges, some of which will span Millsboro Pond. This work comes with a price tag of about $130 million. According to Rep. Collins, the meeting is scheduled to take place on Aug. 7, at the Millsboro Town Center.