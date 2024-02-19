LAUREL, Del. - An 81-year-old Millsboro woman has died from injuries sustained during a crash on Feb. 3.
Delaware State Police says the woman was stopped in a Chevrolet Cobalt at a stop sign at the intersection of Camp Road and Route 13 before she pulled out in front of an oncoming Dodge Charger. Troopers say it's not clear why she pulled out in front of the other car.
The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police say she died on Feb. 17.
The 57-year-old man driving the other car had minor injuries, but refused treatment, according to the agency.