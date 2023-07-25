MILLVILLE, Del. - A public hearing was held Tuesday night on an ordinance that would prohibit marijuana for cultivation, distribution, and sale in town limits.
Millville Town Council voted 4-0 with one councilmember absent to pass the ordinance.
Mayor Ronald Belinko says that doesn't mean the ordinance can't be revisited if the state law is updated.
Belinko told CoastTV News on Monday that provisions in the law don't allow for the town to make any money from marijuana businesses. Therefore, he says he sees no incentive to allow it to be sold.
The ordinance does not include restrictions for medical marijuana.
Millville Town Council will meet again on August 8.