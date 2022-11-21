MILLVILLE, Del. - The Town of Millville says they are hosting a Yuletide Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at Evans Park in Millville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Town says the festival will feature fun for all ages, with craft vendors, fun games and prizes, hands on ornament making crafts for kids, and a smore's station outside. Inside, they say there will be an Artisan Craft Show starting at 2 p.m.
According to the Town, Santa will arrive at the festival at 3 p.m. via horse-drawn carriage. They say the park will be decorated with a holiday theme, making it perfect for photo ops.
The town says that there will also be interactive ice sculptures on display, as well as an ice carving demonstration. At 5:30 p.m., as the festival begins to draw to a close, the Southern Delaware Chorale Ensemble will perform Christmas music right before the annual tree lighting ceremony.
For more information please visit Millville.Delaware.gov.