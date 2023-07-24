MILLVILLE, Del. - After the Delaware General Assembly voted to legalize recreational marijuana, several coastal communities are confronting conversations on how to regulate it.
The Town of Millville is set to consider zoning marijuana in its prohibited areas. That includes cultivation, distribution, and sale.
Mayor Ronald Belinko said some Sussex County towns, police associations, and other groups were opposed to legalizing marijuana in the first place. He said he's not opposed to people recreationally smoking marijuana, but there's no incentive for the town to allow the growth or distribution.
Other nearby communities, like Dewey Beach, have decided to ban of the sale of marijuana in town limits.
Mayor Belinko said those decisions are front of mind as the town council approaches the topic.
"We're surrounded by beach towns that have prohibited if use or the selling in their municipalities. And we want to follow suit," he said.
The Millville Town Council will discuss its options during a meeting on Tuesday, July 25. A link to join the meeting live can be found on the Town of Millville website.