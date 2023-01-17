MILLVILLE, Del. - The Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC) awards took place last Saturday, recognizing two MFVC members for their service, and were presented by MFVC President Gregory Hocker and Past Chief Guy Rickard.
The first award was the "William J. Quillen Member of the Year Award" and was presented to John "Jack" Melson. MVFC says that in order to be considered to receive the award the member has to “exemplify the dedication, selflessness and leadership necessary for the proper administration of the company”.
They say Melson made 275 fire alarm responses, is a life member, was elected to serve as the company's chief engineer, and is the Superintendent of Supplies and drives the ambulance as needed.
The other award was the "Raymond E. Powell / Louis B. Evans Firefighter of the Year Award," which was presented to Alfred "AJ" Moore. MVFC says that in order to be considered to receive the award, the firefighter has to “exemplify the courage, commitment and honor inherent to all firefighters.”
The company says that Moor made 302 fire alarm responses, is an apparatus driver and operator, SCBA interior firefighter, is an active EMT and is a reliable responding member at Fire Station 2 in Clarksville.