Millville Volunteer Fire Department Needs Ambulance Funding

MILLVILLE, Del.- The Millville Fire Department has seen a rise in calls for ambulance service but they need more money to stay fully staffed.
The fire department is having a fundraiser to get citizens to be a part of their Ambulance Subscription Program.
The program consists of a person paying 75 dollars annually for ambulance service. Once it is paid, you can call the ambulance as many times as needed and any one in your household is included in the plan.
The fire department said the extra money is important as the town grows and they want to maintain the quality of service for the town.
If you would like to subscribe to the Ambulance Subscription Program you can here.