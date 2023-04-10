Milton All-Way Stops Come To A Halt

MILTON, Del.- The conversion of two Milton intersections to all-way stops is coming to a halt.
The intersections of Atlantic, Chestnut and Wharton Streets and Federal, Mulberry and Wharton Streets will now stay the same for now after a deadlock vote from Milton Town Council.
The intersections have been under a traffic study for months. The suggestion to convert these intersections into all-way stops comes from a DelDOT conducted traffic study for The Granary- a housing development that would double the amount of homes in Milton.
George Coverdale lives by the Atlantic, Chestnut and Wharton Street intersection. He says a change needs to come to the roadway.
"It would be a big help," he said. "We have a lot of speeding and a lot of accidents happen there."
But Jeff Seemans disagrees.
"I've lived here now for seven plus years," he said. "I'm only aware of one accident at the intersection opposite the church, I can't really think of any accidents at Chestnut. So if it's not broke, why fix it?"
We reached out to multiple people with the Town of Milton, but all either declined the opportunity for an interview, did not want to comment or simply did not get back to us.