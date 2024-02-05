MILTON, Del. - Milton City Council takes a look at the proposal of an over 50,000 square foot building on the corner of Federal Street and Union Street.
The building pictured below is proposed by RJL Associates Inc, as a three story building with room for shops on the bottom and living space on the top two floors.
Theresa Pawlowski said she moved to Milton for it's slower pace and neighborly charm. She doesn't want a big new building to change that,
"I would be very disappointed because it would take away from the atmosphere and the ambiance of Milton. And I just think it's such a quaint little town and that would not be it wouldn't add anything to it. "
But right next door, Zava Cafe's owner thinks growth can be handled tastefully,
"Maybe the overall outside facade if it has a historic feel would be pretty cool." said Preston Russell. "But I'm excited to see Milton have something new, but also just wanted to make sure that his control within this is keeping the neighbors happy as well."
The developer has plans for 37 parking spots to be included on the three conjoined parcels. Some of the spaces will be for tenant parking but the availability of spaces for public parking remains unclear.
Michela Coffaro who lives in Milton said without more parking options, people will not be able to visit new and existing businesses,
"This town is too precious and has too much to offer not to take care of infrastructure where people can actually park and shop because it's not really good for business, if you can't park."
The full agenda for the Milton Town Council meeting on Feb. 5 can be found here.