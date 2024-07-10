Milton, Del. - The Town of Milton proudly announces its selection as a 2024 AARP Community Challenge Grantee, marking the third consecutive year of grant success. This year's grant will support the expansion of Milton's Art Crosswalk Tour with the addition of two new art crosswalks aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety and promoting local arts.
"We are trying to maintain our small-town feel amidst rapid population growth and land development," stated Councilwoman Randi Meredith. She emphasized achieving this through "traffic-calming measures for safe multi-modal traffic," expanding Milton's reputation as "an arts and artisans’ community."
The artist selection process for the Federal Street and Mulberry Street intersections is currently underway, with two artists set to receive commissions for their designs. Submissions are open until July 19, with selected artists tasked to create designs compatible with street painting guidelines.