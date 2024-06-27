MILTON, Del. - The Milton Police Department has hired seasonal police officers to help aid full-time officers during the busy summer months. The department currently has less than 10 full-time officers and Mayor John Collier said the two seasonal officers will aid in similar duties to them.
Seasonal officers, Jacob Burnznski and Michael Conti, are from the area, Lewes and Felton said Collier. Responsibilities for them include foot patrol, parking, working events and anything else to supplement the regular staff.
In addition to this, Collier said the officers will ride along with full-timers to learn more about the job and continue community policing. The seasonal staff are expected to patrol until September.