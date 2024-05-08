MILTON, Del.- Milton first responders were alerted to a car crash at the intersection of Milton Ellendale Highway and Mulberry Street at about 7:43 a.m.
A silver Honda and a dark gray Hyundai collided into a fence at the residence across from the Milton Quick Stop. While there was property damage, first responders say there were no injuries.
As of about 8 a.m., Milton Police redirected traffic from Milton Ellendale Highway at Union Street Extended going west, onto Union Street Extended. Milton Fire Department has since left the scene.