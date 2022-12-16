MILTON, Del. - A vehicle ran off the Milton public boat ramp in Milton Memorial Park at 7:53 p.m. Thursday night, according to Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police Captain Nicholas Couch.
The car was totally submerged underwater and could not be removed Thursday night due to its proximity to the boat ramp. Couch said the vehicle was pulled from the water Friday afternoon with assistance from the Delaware State Police dive team and a commercial tow company.
The driver was an elderly man, who was not hurt but was treated by EMS on the scene and released. There were no other passengers and no charges related to this incident.