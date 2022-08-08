Milton City Council Forms Ad Hoc Committee To Look At Parking

Milton, Del.- Parking is a hot topic in the town of Milton right now.
Milton Town Center is home to lots of small businesses, but lack of parking has proven to be an issue.
One of the main public parking lots in Milton is currently under construction, and the strain on the lack of parking can be felt around the town. Business owners like Lisa Falzarano, say that lack of parking can be a big inconvenience for both her and for her customers.
"The town has grown leaps and bounds, and there's really no room for overflow," she said. "And with all the businesses downtown and the theater and the restaurants, we really need to fix the situation so there's more ample parking."
But she is also excited for some issues to be fixed.
"The more people we can get into shop, and the more people we can get to park, then its better for our business."
Because of the need for more parking, the Milton City Council has formed an ad hoc committee dedicated to fix some of these issues. The committee consists of business owners like Falzarano, people living in Milton and town council members. Councilwoman Lee Revis-Plank, who is leading the charge on this committee, says that having proper parking is very important.
"We have a number of other council people working on economic growth, streets and sidewalks, parks and what have you, and all those things depend on parking," she said.
The first meeting of the committee is August 22nd at 5:30 p.m. at the Milton Public Library. All are welcomed to attend.