MILTON, Del. - The Milton Community Food Pantry has been awarded a $2,200 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to support its efforts in combating hunger. The grant, part of the Feeding the Hungry initiative, aims to increase access to food and educate people on nutrition to reduce health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.
"The Food Lion is one of our most important partners and this grant will buy enough food for us to feed a dozen families in need for weeks to come. We are so very grateful for The Food Lion’s generosity and consideration." said Pantry President, Lawrence Bivens.
The food pantry held its grand opening for its brand new distribution center in Oct. 2023. The new center is located off of Union Street Extended. Up until then, the pantry served over 6,000 people in 2022, with local recipients as well as others coming from other nearby towns like Milford, Ellendale, Georgetown and Millsboro.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation said it has supported families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Since its establishment in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than $18.9 million in grants to programs and organizations focused on hunger relief.
The foundation partners with Feeding America and local food agencies in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states where Food Lion grocery stores operate.