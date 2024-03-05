MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton Monday night voted down a change to town code which would have declared English ivy and bamboo as nuisances in town. By declaring the plants as nuisances, it would have given the town the ability to force residents in town to clean up the invasives from their yard. The decision to vote down this change was 6-1 with Mayor John Collier being the only voting member to vote for the change to Chapter 152 of the Town Code.
English ivy and bamboo are two prominent invasive plant species that have taken hold in yards throughout Milton. These plants can be found spreading throughout the backyards of homes and climbing sky high in trees throughout town. These plants are ultimately having a negative impact on the local ecosystem as these plants block out sunlight and ultimately kill other plant life as they spread. One neighbor CoastTV News spoke with on Monday told us that English ivy had spread so much in her yard that it ultimately pulled down a tree onto her house.
Many people CoastTV News spoke with were in favor of this change to town code, but just as many seemed to be against it as they felt it was a bit of an overreach in government control and it could ultimately impact the fabric of this close knit community.
“My neighbors can come speak to me about it and I can address their concerns with them directly. I think involving the government in that conversation maybe gives people a little bit of cover not to have those conversations,” explained Rachael Preston, a resident in town.
This change to town code would have ultimately built off a change in state law that took hold two years ago. The state of Delaware prohibits the sale and importation of dozens of invasive plants in the state. English ivy and bamboo is on that list.