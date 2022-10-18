Milton Discusses Allowing Alcohol Sales at Public Events

MILTON, Del. - Locals are excited to hear talk of a new way to fund the town and nonprofits.
"I think it's wonderful. I think anything that can help the town and bring extra money into our environment is wonderful." said Donna Zambito.
Councilwoman Annette Babich says that by allowing alcohol at events, three things would occur; there would be an increase attendance at public events,
it would act as a large revenue source especially for nonprofits hosting the events, and it will improve the atmosphere of the events with proper restrictions.
However, not everyone agrees this is going to be beneficial for the community.
"I enjoy drinking but I just think for the sake of the common good at a community event you should probably not have drinking there. People can get rowdy. If there's kids around.. People with drinking problems would be tempted. And I just think you should be able to do without drinking for a couple of hours at a community event." said local Lee Ann Walling.
The nonprofit would need to apply for this privilege
and according to Babich, has been a successful concept for surrounding communities like Milford and Georgetown.
This will continue to be discussed at future meetings as logistics are considered.