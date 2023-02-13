MILTON, Del. - Students and staff at Milton Elementary School are including the surrounding community in their celebration of kindness week.
The week is based on reading the book, "The Jelly Donut Difference," which is about siblings who do not get along and are mean to each other. The characters learn lessons in caring, generosity, and how to be a good friend. Students from the school's lighthouse leadership team organized and presented a kindness assembly about these values on Friday.
"They did a fantastic job," said teacher Christine Amalfitano. "Our students loved the presentation!"
Lighthouse leaders also visited local businesses, including WRDE, to encourage kindness and recognize those spreading positivity. They provided a plain paper donut and a bag of colored sprinkles. When someone demonstrates an act of kindness, participants will add a sprinkle to the donut.
Decorated donuts may pop up at the Milton Dough Bar, the Milton Theatre, the Milton Fire Department, Zava Cafe, Irish Eyes, Ogre's Grove, M&T Bank, 302 Bicycles, Paisley Moon Salon, Milton Library, and Milton Town Hall. Photos will be shared on the Milton Elementary PTO Facebook page.
In addition to the visual representation of good deeds on a donut, students are participating in a spirit week starting Feb. 13. Students are encouraged to wear a crazy outfit for "crazy for kindness" day, wear pink or red to show how "kindness makes the heart grow," wear a jersey to show love for a favorite team, and wear pajamas to show a love for comfy pajamas or a favorite stuffed animal.