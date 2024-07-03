MILTON, Del. - On Friday, July 5, the Milton Farmers Market will celebrate Independence Day with a special Fifth of July event. The celebration will take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace Church, located at 514 Union Street.
In addition to the usual selection of vendors, attendees can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities. The event will feature farm animals, face painting, balloon twisting, a moon bounce and the opportunity to touch a fire truck from Station 85 and a police car from the Milton Police Department. There will also be a touch-a-tractor experience among other activities.
The Milton Farmers Market is organized by the local nonprofit Cape Community Fund.