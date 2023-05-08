MILTON, Del. - A farmhouse fire in Milton has caused an estimated $80,000 in damages, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
They say the fire took place shortly before 9 a.m., at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Walker Road.
According to the office, the Milton Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the vacant house engulfed in flames. After getting it under control, they say deputy fire marshals were called to the scene to figure out the origin and cause of the fire.
They say there are no reported injuries.
The fire marshal is asking anyone with information regarding the fire to contact investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600 or email: Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov.