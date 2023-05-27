Milton Hosts Festivals to Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend

MILTON, Del. - It's Memorial Day weekend and people are making their way to the beaches and with traveling comes traffic. But there are things to do to stop and avoid the traffic.
The city of Milton is having many festivals this weekend like the Horseshoe Crab and Shore Bird Festival and Springfest which brings local vendors, music and food from all across Delaware.
Jessica Campbell is visiting from California and this weekend is her first in Milton and the Horsehoe Crab Festival, she said the event had a lot to offer.
"It's not too busy, where you feel like you're up against other people, there's tons of stuff to do for the kids, you give me a face painter and we're business as far as my children are concerned," Campbell said.
But Karen Falk the Executive Director of the Milton Chamber of Commerce who helped organize the Horseshoe Crab event said the timing of the festival taking place during Memorial Day weekend isn't an accident.
"This weekend is really the lead into what's going on with the horseshoe crabs, because this time of year around the full moon, they're going to come out, they're going to do their thing on the beach and lay their eggs," Falk said.
Springfest held at Hudson Fields is celebrating its kick off year, bringing live music and family fun for the kids.
One vendor at Springfest Tim Kelly who came down from Dover said this event is different than a lot he's been to.
"At this festival I feel the energy, that people love to be here, they love to be outside and enjoying the day," Kelly said.
Some like Tony Baker and his family thought Springfest would be a nice change of pace from the usual Memorial Day festivities.
"We saw that there was a local event, so we decided to come out, usually we head down to the beach for the Memorial Day weekend," Baker said. "But with the weather's being a little windy, we figured we'd come here and try this out with the kids," he said.