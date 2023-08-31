Milton is turning Teal in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

MILTON, Del. - Since September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, the Delaware Ovarian Cancer Society has tied teal ribbons around town to spread awareness. This is a part of the national campaign called, Turn the Towns Teal®, to promote awareness for ovarian cancer, its subtle symptoms, and risk factors.
The USA-made ribbons can be seen tied all over from telephone poles, to benches, streets signs and many more. For more information on the organization and how to get involved visit the Turn the Towns Teal® website.