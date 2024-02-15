MILTON, Del.- Federal prosecutors say a Milton man confessed to lying on his tax return, hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxable income related to a rehab clinic.
According to court documents, Amir Mohamed is the former owner of Addiction Medical Facility, LLC, based in Seaford. Prosecutors say in 2021, Mohamed stated that his taxable income was just over $12,000 when it was in fact over $1,000,000.
Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly presided over the case and accepted Mohamed's guilty plea. He's facing up to three years in prison when he is sentenced in June.
“Anyone contemplating cheating on their taxes should know that IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agents work tirelessly, year-round, to investigate tax and financial crimes,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty. “Our largest enforcement program is directed at the portion of American taxpayers who willfully and intentionally violate their known legal duty of filing and paying their taxes.”
Court documents obtained by CoastTV show Mohamed voluntarily waived prosecution by Indictment. His guilty plea was entered into U.S. District Court February 13th.