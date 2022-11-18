WASHINGTON - Milton man Jeffrey Schaefer was sentenced Friday with 30 days of incarceration, a $2,000 fine, and $500 restitution for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
The institution at which he will serve his sentence is yet to be determined.
Schaefer was arrested on Jan. 13 of this year and pled guilty this summer to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
According to case documents, a review of footage obtained from the U.S. Capitol Police shows that Schaefer was inside the Capitol for about 28 minutes on Jan. 6. Another image shows him entering through a broken window in the Senate Wing of the building.
Two days before the riot, Schaefer posted on his Facebook page "The world has gone mad" and "prepping for DC. Game face on."
Schaefer also shared his own images and information from the event on his Facebook account, stating that he had "been tear gassed 10 times."