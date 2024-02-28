MILTON, Del. - Self-portraits, collages, and nature paintings are on display at the Federal Street Gallery. The public is invited to view them in person starting Thursday.
The Milton Arts Guild says its staff collaborated with local teachers to create the show. The pieces were created by students from Milton and H.O. Brittingham Elementary Schools, as well as Mariner Middle School.
"I see a great deal of enthusiasm that shows through the color, the shapes, the texture, the styles that the students are using," says guild Vice President Lynda Rae Gannon. "It's just all wonderful, and I encourage people to come out and check it out.
According to the Guild, this exhibit will be open to the public for two weeks in the gallery at 107 Federal Street. A reception for the show is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 from 3-5 p.m.