Milton McDonalds Moves Forward

MILTON, Del.- McDonalds is hoping to open a location on the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extended.
The Milton Board Of Adjustment allowed for two variances that approved the use of electronic message boards and for only ten foot separation between customers and employees in the drive thru lane.
McDonalds is looking to have 39 parking spots and a front yard setback on Routes 16 and five.
The restaurant aims to seat up to 60 people in a 4,000 square foot building.
But the development of the antique town of Milton has locals split.
But the development of the antique town of Milton has locals split. Donna Walter says she worries about how it would impact traffic around her neighborhood which is right by Route 16.
"It's bad now, and it's only getting worse.," she said. "I would really hate to see this town lose its' charm."
But others like Jeannette Barrett say that change is a good thing.
'I think change is always good, I think its a positive thing," she said. "And, it would attract more people to come and visit."
The Milton Board Of Adjustment is set to discuss the fast-food restaurant again in a December 29th meeting.