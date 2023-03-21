MILTON, Del. - The proposed McDonald's remains a highly contentious project. After hours of debate, the discussion was tabled again Tuesday night to be picked up again at a later date.
During the Planning and Zoning meeting on March 21, a representative for McDonald's presented new building plans. The softer, calmer look, along with a number of other changes, aims to meet the demands and public safety concerns of both the town and the community.
During the public comment period, traffic was the number one topic. Some even said they aren't against a McDonald's in town, they're just against it in that spot.
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission meets again on April 18.