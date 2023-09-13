MILTON, Del. - Milton town council approved a plan to implement brick memorials in place of tree memorials in Milton Memorial Park.
According to the Milton Parks and Recreation department, the brick program will start on Oct. 1. People who want to honor a loved one can purchase a brick to be engraved and placed in the park.
The department says trees are overcrowding the park right now, and the brick memorial program will help reduce this. The department says the program is also cost-effective because buying a single brick costs less than a plaque and tree combined.
Some people in Milton, like Edie Schneider, believe it's not the right choice.
"You spread life continually in a tree, and yeah, I don't know why anyone would not want do that. I'd rather see that than a bunch of flowers, a brick, or a cement monument," says Schneider.
The department says if you want to purchase a brick to be engraved and placed in the park, you can do so by visiting town hall in person or emailing them starting Oct. 1.