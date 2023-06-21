Milton Moves Forward With Street Improvements

MILTON, Del.- The Town of Milton is awarding several contracts for resurfacing and intersection improvements.
Hazzard Street and Tobin Drive are at the top of the list for resurfacing. Both streets have many cracks and potholes. Several intersections will also be improved by adding or restriping crosswalks and improving ADA compliant ramps.
The town said it has been working on picking a contractor for the projects. These were subject to competitive bids.
The town said the projects are possible because of the Realty Transfer Tax Grant that was awarded to the town by Sussex County.
It is unclear at this time when the work will kick off.