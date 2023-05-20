Milton New Music and Wind Fest Gets Rained Out Again

MILTON, Del. - The Milton New Music and Wind Fest was scheduled for today but mother nature had other ideas.
A down pour of rain caused the event to end early. This is the second try at having an inaugural fest.
The first fest was scheduled for October but Hurricane Ian caused it to be cancelled.
The event planned to have live music, kite flying and local artists and vendors selling art and merchandise.
Founder of Milton New Music and Wind Fest, Bill Warrell said the organizers hope to have the event next year, around the weekend before Memorial Day.