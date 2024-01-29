MILTON, Del- Property owners in Milton turned out on Saturday and gave town officials the ability to borrow money for three key upgrades to the water system.
A referendum was approved for Milton to borrow money from the State of Delaware Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at an interest rate of 2% and a 20-year term. 608 people voted, 567 in favor and 41 against.
The money will be used for:
-Water main replacement under Carey Street, Walnut Street, Magnolia Street, Mill Street and Bay Avenue: $1,785,000
-A water tower on Federal St: $3,850,00
-Chandler St. Water Treatment Facility improvements: $579,000
