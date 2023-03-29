Milton Parks And Rec Clarifies Confusion Around Goose Solution

MILTON, Del.- The Milton Parks And Recreation Committee is evaluating different options for a goose problem around town.
Some neighbors say the goose display aggressive behavior, destroy lawns and make a mess. Some options being explored are spraying the grass with a non-toxic spray, contacting DNREC to handle the situation or simply scare them away.
There was some concern with spraying the grass, but the committee says the spray is not toxic and tastes like grapes- a flavor that geese are surprisingly not fond of. The committee is working to find options that are non-lethal.
Martha Jane Donovan-Collins is a neighbor that lives near Wagamons Pond. She says the geese cause a big problem in her front yard.
"They not only leave their droppings behind everywhere, but they eat your grass, too and they pull it up," she said. "They're detrimental to us being able to use our yard or enjoy the outside."
But another neighbor, Suzanne Thurman, says the geese should be left alone.
"I'm opposed to destroying animals for a reason that is based on keeping the sidewalks clean," she said. "As an animal lover and somebody who has lived here on this ponds for decades, I love all of the elements of this ecosystem."
The committee is expected to continue discussions on potential solutions for the geese.