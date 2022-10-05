Milton Planning And Zoning Commission Approve Master Plans For New Housing Development

MILTON, Del.- Milton is considering having twice as many houses as it has now.
The planning and zoning commission has approved the master plans for a new and large housing development near town.
The planned neighborhood, called The Granary at Draper Farms, will be over thirteen hundred square feet, and will double the amount of homes in Milton. It is expected to take twenty to twenty five years to complete.
Milton mayor John Collier says The Granary has the potential to be a great thing for the town.
"Growth is always a good thing if it's managed well and managed smartly," he said.
But as plans move forward towards construction, neighbors who live near the proposed land by Sand Hill Road and Gravel Hill Road have voiced some concerns to the town council.
People like Wayne Fisher, who lives in the Diamond Overlook neighborhood say that they worry about the added amount of traffic and noise to their quiet neighborhood, as well as potential pollution that could come to nearby Diamond Creek.
"As we head toward construction," he said, "We're talking about added noise and dust and construction debris and things like that. And since the winds come from the west, that will all be coming our way."
The master plans now need the approval of the Milton town council in order for construction to begin.