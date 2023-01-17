MILTON, Del. -
Some members of the Milton community, like Michela Coffaro, believe that the character of the Milton is being ruined.
Coffaro says, "It's the placement. It's making us look industrial and it's not close enough for people to walk over or ride a bike."
She says it's going to, "be right across the street from Royal Farms. It's not like we don't have any restaurants, so it's really taking the place of some things we already have."
That is, by the proposed McDonald's that would be built on the corner of Route 16 and Union Street.
Milton community members and Planning and Zoning Commission members alike were not happy with McDonald's preliminary site plan proposal presented at tonight's meeting.
The location was not the only concern.
People are also worried about traffic at the Route 16 and Union Street Intersection where the McDonald's will be built.
Sue Frerks who lives in Milton says, "This intersection in the summer time can be very bad. People get off of Route 1 and take Route 5, and sometimes it takes a while to get out of this parking lot. I just can't imagine, and I can't see how they can widen anything so it just seems like the wrong spot."
Others were worried about how certain signage will look. Some want hedges in the area to be protected. One man was worried about awkward U-turns one would have to take to reach the parking lot.
The commission has asked McDonald's to address these concerns and present a new site plan.