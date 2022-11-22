Milton Planning And Zoning Commission Expected To Approve Large Development

MILTON, Del.- Quiet streets along Diamond Creek in Milton may not be so quiet anymore.
The Milton Planning and Zoning commission is expected to approve the master plans for The Granary at Draper Farm. This comes after the town council approved the master plans in a November 7th meeting.
Some neighbors that live in nearby Diamond Creek like Francis Martin say that The Granary is overdevelopment.
"I think its a shame that good, valuable farm land is being turned into housing development to make money for people who seem to make plenty.," he said.
It is unclear at this time when construction could begin, but when it does. It will take between 20 to 25 years to finish.