Milton Planning And Zoning Commission grants site plan approval for The Granary

MILTON, Del.- A massive housing development called The Granary at Draper Farm has gotten the green light for its first phase from Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission.
The neighborhood in its entirety plans to bring over a thousand new homes on Sand Hill Road... but in this first phase of a multiple decade buildout, 180 would be built.
The 450 acres of land the neighborhood is planned to be built on has already been annexed into the town of Milton. Between the amount of homes and the size of the land, the neighborhood would effectively double the size of Milton.
The developer told the Commission Tuesday night he hopes to start building in the next two to three months... but first, they need to go in front of Milton Town Council and get their approval this April.
Alongside houses, The Granary would also bring other amenities, such as tennis courts and a farmers market.
