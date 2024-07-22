MILTON, Del.- In an effort to manage development within town limits, the Milton Town Council passed a resolution empowering the Parks and Recreation Committee to conduct a comprehensive inventory of town parks and public open spaces. Supporters of the initiative believe that having a thorough inventory will equip locals and town leaders with the information needed to make decisions about future development and land use.
The inventory project is scheduled for review by the town's Parks and Recreation Committee on July 23. According to the town, the study will occur from now until July 2025. According to the town, this study aims to provide a detailed understanding of the town's outdoor resources.