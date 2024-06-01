MILTON, Del.- This year's Milton Pride Celebration, co-presented by Sussex Pride and the Milton Theatre, returns Saturday, June 8 for a Mardi Gras themed event.
"Join us as we honor a decade of love, acceptance, and community in true Mardi Gras fashion, filled with colorful parades, intricate masks, and joyous revelry." said the Milton Theatre.
The theatre says the Mardi Gras themes was chosen because of its inclusive nature.
"Mardi Gras transcends boundaries, welcoming everyone regardless of age, background, or identity," said the Milton Theatre. "-we honor the diverse tapestry of our community, creating a harmonious blend much like the jazz bands of the French Quarter."
This celebration incorporates the tenth anniversary of the Milton Theatre being a place of expression and creativity in downtown Milton.
"Our stage has witnessed countless performances, heartfelt stories, and standing ovations. We celebrate the artists, performers, and patrons who have made this journey unforgettable." said the Milton Theatre.
The event will host a variety of food trucks and vendors reflecting the LGBTQ+ community. Starting June 6 through 10, the theater is asking for locals to participate in "Painting the Town Rainbow" by hanging a Pride flag outside of your home or business, as the event approaches.
If you're interested in assisting with decorations or serve at the bar, contact development@miltontheatre.com. The lineup of entertainment for the event can be found here.