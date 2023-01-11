Milton Searching For Tagline

MILTON, Del.- If you had to describe the town of Milton in just a couple of words, what would they be?
That is the question the town is trying to answer as Milton searches for a tagline-and they're asking for your help.
An example of a tagline would be Lewes's "First Town-First State" or Delmar's "The Town Too Big For One State". The tagline would be used for marketing and economic growth purposes, and to help give Milton identity of its' own.
"The economic development committee is working to sort of get Milton on the map, or more centrally positioned on the map so people will want to move here, visit here, come here to shop and go to restaurants and things like that," said Barry Goodinson with the committee. "We want something that will encapsulate who we are as a town."
No decisions have been made just yet. Officials want to hear from the people of Milton to get their input. You can do that here.
Submissions will close February 1st. After submission close, the committee will review public input. The committee hopes to implement the new tagline by the end of the year.