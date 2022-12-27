MILTON, De- There are two seats for Milton Councilperson that are open for the March 4, 2023 election.
The position carries with it a three year term. Below are the qualifications that town has listed:
- A citizen of the United States of America, and a primary legal resident of the Town of Milton for the period of at least one year preceding the 2023 Annual Municipal Election;
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age on or before the date of the election;
- Non-delinquent in taxes, utilities, or any debt to the Town;
- Has not been convicted of a felony;
- Had not been adjudged mentally incompetent;
- Each of the qualifications for Mayor and for Town Council shall be continuing qualifications to hold office, and the failure of the Mayor or any of the Town Council members to have any of the qualifications required by this Section during their term of office shall create a vacancy in the office; and
- If any Town Council member or the Mayor is found guilty of any felony, such Town Council member or the Mayor shall forthwith be disqualified to act as such officer and they shall, vacate the elected office.
The deadline to file is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 by 5:00 p.m.