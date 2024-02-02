Milton set to hold vote on referendum for annexation

MILTON, Del.- A referendum for the annexation of land outside of Milton is up for a vote.
The land is scheduled to be the location of Scarlet Oaks- a housing development that plans to bring 163 homes to Milton.
The annexation would allow for the housing development to be a part of the town of Milton- which would make the developer pay fees and taxes to the town. If the annexation does not pass, the county would have jurisdiction over Scarlet Oaks and receive any possible revenue.
According to Milton Mayor John Collier, the developer plans to build the development regardless of the referendum passes or not.
In a statement, Collier said the annexation process follows town code, saying quote:
"Municipal annexations in Milton adhere to the regulations outlined in 22 Delaware Code §101, which requires consistency with the municipal comprehensive plan, depiction as future annexation areas, and rezoning in accordance with the plan. Milton's Town Charter Section 3 further establishes specific requirements, all of which have been diligently followed."
He continued to say in the same statement that growth is inevitable.
"Smart leadership involves a comprehensive analysis of the pros and cons of growth, weighing financial burdens against potential revenues from property tax, permits, utility fees, and more. Milton has taken all these factors into account, and the projections unequivocally favor the town. The anticipated growth will necessitate additional services, employees, and equipment, all of which have been thoroughly considered."
Voting will take place at the Milton Fire Department from 8 am to 6 pm on Feb. 3.