A Milton man died Wednesday night after he was taken in custody earlier that day. Delaware State Police were seeking 72 year old Stanley Bradley on an outstanding warrant for Rape 2nd Degree. He was located at the Bait and Tackle Shop at the Indian River Inlet on Coastal Highway.
According to State Police, Bradley cooperated and was placed in the front seat of the detectives’ vehicle, with one of the detectives sitting in the backseat and the other driving.
As the vehicle traveled to Delaware State Police Troop 3 on Coastal Hwy in the area of Johnson Road., Bradley requested the detectives pull over because he thought he was experiencing a medical issue. Both detectives checked on Bradley, who had become unconscious.
Police say, one detective immediately contacted 9-1-1 to request medical assistance as the other began performing CPR. Life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived, who continued CPR before transporting Bradley to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Bradley was stabilized and transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, where he died at approximately 6:00 p.m.
The investigation revealed Bradley had a long medical history and had been hospitalized multiple times during the last year for cardiac issues. Bradley was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed. On March 10, 2022, the Medical Examiner ruled Bradley died from natural causes pending a toxicology examination. There was nothing suspicious and no signs of trauma found during the investigation.