MILTON, Del. - On Monday, Milton Town Council is expected to take further action on safety improvements to the crosswalk on Federal Street. The trail is a popular way for pedestrians and bicyclists to get around but has raised concern over speeding cars over the last few months. The latest safety improvements to the crosswalk is the addition of the orange spinning devices on top of the pedestrian signs.
But as concerns around safety continue for the crosswalk, the council will review the results of a study just completed by DelDOT to determine the effectiveness of using flashing lights (rectangular rapid flashing beacon) at the crosswalk for pedestrians in the study.
DelDOT ultimately said that flashing beacons wouldn't be an ideal solution because of the street's current configuration. Changes would have to be made and with the amount of signage already up, signs would have to be moved so that no signs are blocked. Also the need for room for commercial trucks coming in and out of Trenton Block would be insufficient.
The easier solution recommended by DelDOT is to expand the school zone to include the crosswalk to be 20 miles-per-hour. A local woman and her family who often use Rails to Trails think this is a great idea.
"Very much beneficial, especially with this bend. I think it probably should be 20 right from there all the way through." said Cynthia Hoven.
Hoven also mentioned that having worked at the produce stand on Federal Street, she experienced many cars driving well above the speed limit.
The meeting will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Public Library.