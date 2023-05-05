Quayside at Nite

Courtesy Milton Theatre

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre has announced the lineup for their Quayside@Nite summer concert series.

The concerts take place in the Quayside outdoor venue, which is the large directly to the right of the theater, right up against the Broadkill River. The Theatre says that the venue has a compact yet state-of-the-art stage, and a variety of open air seating options, perfect for concerts, festivals, and other live performances.

The 2023 lineup is as follows: 

  • May 11 - Christine Havrilla Duo

     

  • May 18 - Lower Case Blues

     

  • May 25 - Al Frantic Band

     

  • June 1 - Barrelhouse

     

  • June 15 - Lower Case Blues

     

  • June 22 - mama's black sheep

     

  • June 28 - 287th Army Band

     

  • June 29 - Christine Havrilla Duo

     

  • July 6 - Universal Funk Order

     

  • July 27 - Mama's Black Sheep

     

  • August 3 - Charlie & The Cooltones

     

  • August 10 - Spokey Speaky

     

  • August 17 - Lower Case Blues

     

  • August 24 - Mama's Black Sheep

     

  • August 31 - Nick Kashmanian Trio

     

  • September 7 - Universal Funk Order

     

  • September 14 - Hot Sauce Band

     

  • September 21 - Lower Case Blues

Starting this year, the Theatre has announced that general admission tickets will be free. Tickets are still retired, and they an be reserved online at MiltonTheatre.com or by calling their box-office at 302.684.3038. They are first come, first serve. 

The Theatre says that businesses can purchase sponsorship banners to be displayed for the entire season. They will be 36" by 24" and cost $500. The Theatre also says that each sponsor can choose an event during the season to have a booth set up, also getting the opportunity to speak to the audience on stage during intermission. 

If there is rain during any of the concerts, the venue says that the it will be moved inside to the main Milton Theatre. 

