MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre has announced the lineup for their Quayside@Nite summer concert series.
The concerts take place in the Quayside outdoor venue, which is the large directly to the right of the theater, right up against the Broadkill River. The Theatre says that the venue has a compact yet state-of-the-art stage, and a variety of open air seating options, perfect for concerts, festivals, and other live performances.
The 2023 lineup is as follows:
May 11 - Christine Havrilla Duo
May 18 - Lower Case Blues
May 25 - Al Frantic Band
June 1 - Barrelhouse
June 15 - Lower Case Blues
June 22 - mama's black sheep
June 28 - 287th Army Band
June 29 - Christine Havrilla Duo
July 6 - Universal Funk Order
July 27 - Mama's Black Sheep
August 3 - Charlie & The Cooltones
August 10 - Spokey Speaky
August 17 - Lower Case Blues
August 24 - Mama's Black Sheep
August 31 - Nick Kashmanian Trio
September 7 - Universal Funk Order
September 14 - Hot Sauce Band
September 21 - Lower Case Blues
Starting this year, the Theatre has announced that general admission tickets will be free. Tickets are still retired, and they an be reserved online at MiltonTheatre.com or by calling their box-office at 302.684.3038. They are first come, first serve.
The Theatre says that businesses can purchase sponsorship banners to be displayed for the entire season. They will be 36" by 24" and cost $500. The Theatre also says that each sponsor can choose an event during the season to have a booth set up, also getting the opportunity to speak to the audience on stage during intermission.
If there is rain during any of the concerts, the venue says that the it will be moved inside to the main Milton Theatre.