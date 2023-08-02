Milton Theatre hosts event revealing plans for building Education Wing

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre have revealed the plans for part 2 of their Renaissance Initiative, a new Education Wing. The new wing would expand the entire theatre making more classrooms and rehearsal spaces and even improving how actors get to the stage.
Connor Graham is an associate producer at the Milton Theatre and she said the set up at the theatre is unlike the common theatre.
"Our building is set up is from the dressing room and rehearsal space you have to walk out onto the roof down steps to get to the stage door," Graham said. "It's one of the quirky things about performing here."
In the past few years the theater education programs have been sold out. The theatre programs can only take a max of 60 kids per program. All while having a long waitlist, they have had to turn some kids away.
The Milton Theatre staff said this expansion of the Education Wing is so important not just for kids who are in the program, but for everyone in the community.
Holly Snyder's son Jackson is enrolled in the summer program and she said she would've enrolled him sooner if she could've.
"We didn't sign my son up at age six because the program sold out too quickly," Snyder said. "I think once they build a new wing it will just open it up to more and more kids that will be able to join this program."
The expansion of the Milton Theatre is an homage to the past and the future and Graham is proud of the work they are doing.
"The theatre is growing and it's evolving and we are carrying on the history that has been here for over 100 years," Graham said.
The Milton Theatre hopes to start construction on the Education Wing project by winter 2024 and they hope to have the project completed by winter 2025. The theatre estimates they will have to raise 3 million dollars to complete the project.
