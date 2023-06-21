MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre is launching it's second phase of it's capital campaign program on Wed., Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
The theatre says the campaign aims to foster creativity, inspire innovation, and empower the next generation of artists and performers. The theatre will be building an education wing.
According to the theatre, the campaign is targeting to raise $3 million and start construction of the education wing in the winter of 2024, to be completed in the winter of 2025.
The theatre says it's looking for people to donate who want to make a lasting impact on education and the arts. People can become a naming sponsor of the education wing if they want to donate $200,000 to Studio 1, $300,000 to Studio 2, or $450,000 to the education wing.
The theatre says the event on Aug. 2 will feature exciting announcements, a presentation of the future educational spaces, and special live performances from current and past students of the theatre's education program. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees can buy drinks and hor d’oeuvres. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance online at MiltonTheatre.com or by calling the box-office at 302-684-3038.