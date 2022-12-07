MILTON, Del. - The Milton Economic Development Committee shared new potential guidelines to allow alcohol at future community events as part of a three year plan to improve the town. The topic was up for discussion at the Milton Town Council meeting on Monday evening.
Reasons for this request include increasing attendance at events and improving event atmosphere, along with creating a safer environment for families, underage youth, and other concerned citizens. Alcohol can also be a large source of revenue for organizations planning events and for the town through event application fees.
WRDE has previously spoken with Milton residents about their feelings on the potential change.
The Committee's Monday presentation included references to success at community events in other towns where alcohol has been part of events. The meeting included early suggestions for guidelines for both the town and event planners.
Suggestions include the Town Council reviewing and voting on each event request and establishing and enforcing procedures for selling, possessing, and consuming alcohol. They have also expressed interest in establishing designated areas for sale and consumption of alcohol that prohibit underage youth and not allowing attendees to bring their own beverages.
Proposed guidelines for event organizers include the responsibility of providing event insurance and a license to sell alcohol at the event. Organizers also may be required to have security present and a local fire department triage on stand-by.
Some locals like Bobby Burton think the proposal is a no-brainer.
"I'm fine with it as long as the town is making money off it," he said. "It's for the town anyway, the money is for the town. Anything that can help the town is gonna help us you know?"
But others like Brian King aren't so sure.
"I don't know if it's really necessary," he said. "We have the brewery right up the street here, and traditionally it's always been about the gathering of families and children. I don't see how it would benefit anything."
These suggestions are in early stages at this time. The Milton Town Council instructed the Economic Development Committee to formalize and submit the proposal for future review. The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9.